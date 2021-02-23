Taiwan's Digital Minister Interacts with Fukushima Students

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese digital minister Audrey Tang has interacted with students in Fukushima Prefecture ahead of the 10th anniversary of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that mainly hit northeastern Japan including Fukushima.

In an online session held Monday, about 90 participants from Japan, mainly students of junior and senior high schools and universities in the prefecture, exchanged views with Tang on the disaster, gender issues, school bullying and the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Tang stressed the importance of disseminating updated information to counter negative rumors spreading abroad over the nuclear accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 power plant, triggered by the quake and tsunami disaster.

The session came true at the initiative of Junko Sato, 47, a resident of the city of Fukushima engaged in work to help those affected by the March 2011 disaster. When Sato asked Tang about the session through social media, the renowned computer programmer gladly agreed to participate.

A video of the session will be posted on YouTube on March 11, the 10th anniversary of the disaster.

