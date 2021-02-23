Japan Seen Lifting Coronavirus Emergency in Osaka, 5 Others

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering lifting its coronavirus state of emergency in six out of the 10 prefectures under the measure at the end of February, government sources said Tuesday.

The six are the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, the central Japan prefectures of Aichi and Gifu, and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka.

Tokyo and the nearby prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa will stay under the emergency, set to continue until March 7.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will hold a meeting with other relevant ministers Wednesday to discuss the matter.

A formal decision to lift the emergency early in the six prefectures will be reached Friday if the central government judges it appropriate to take the step after collecting opinions from infectious disease and other experts, the sources said.

