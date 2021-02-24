FOCUS: LDP on High Alert for Koike's Maneuvers Ahead of Elections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is keeping close tabs on the political maneuvers of Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike ahead of the upcoming Tokyo metropolitan assembly and national elections.

Recent comments by Koike, who left the LDP after becoming governor in 2016, are being seen by the party as part of preparations for the key elections.

On Feb. 10, Koike declared that she would not attend a four-way meeting of senior officials for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, following sexist remarks by Tokyo Games organizing committee chief Yoshiro Mori.

"A four-way meeting wouldn't send a positive message given the current situation," Koike said. "I won't be attending."

The comments sounded the death knell for Mori's leadership of the committee, and he stepped down from the presidency a few days later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]