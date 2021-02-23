Tokyo Reports 275 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of novel coronavirus infection cases stood at 275 in Tokyo on Tuesday, falling below 300 for the third straight day, the metropolitan government said.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria increased by one from the previous day to 77.

Tokyo had 61 infection cases in their 20s, 50 in their 30s and 35 in their 50s. People aged 65 or older accounted for 65 cases.

