Japan Deeply Concerned about Hong Kong, Xinjiang

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday expressed deep concerns about the human rights situations in the Hong Kong and Xinjiang Uighur regions in China.

Japan "strongly urges China to take positive concrete actions" to ensure that universal values such as freedom, respect for the human rights and the rule of law, are protected in the regions, Motegi said.

He made the remark in a video speech in an online ministerial conference of the U.N. Human Rights Council.

Motegi also said, "Japan has grave concerns over the situation caused by the military coup in Myanmar."

He demanded an early release of detained Myanmarese leader Aung San Suu Kyi and a swift restoration of the country's democratic political system.

