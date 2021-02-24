Quake-Hit Tohoku Shinkansen Resumes Services on All Sections

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref. Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, resumed services on all sections of its Tohoku Shinkansen Line on Wednesday, 11 days after a powerful earthquake partially disrupted the bullet train operations.

For the time being, the number of trains on the Shinkansen line will be reduced to about 80 pct of normal levels as trains will slow down on the section between Nasushiobara Station in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, and Ichinoseki Station in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate, according to JR East. Travel between Tokyo Station and Sendai Station in Miyagi Prefecture and between Tokyo and Morioka Station in Iwate will take about an hour longer than usual.

The company expects the Tohoku Shinkansen Line timetable to return to normal around late March.

Services were halted on some Tohoku Shinkansen Line sections due to damage from the Feb. 13 quake, such as broken electricity poles on the section between Shin-Shirakawa Station in Fukushima Prefecture in northeastern Japan and Furukawa Station in Miyagi. All sections reopened after JR East proceeded with the work to repair the damaged facilities.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]