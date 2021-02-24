Japan Govt Adopts Bill on Crossbow Regulations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday a bill aimed at introducing a permit system for the possession of crossbows in Japan.

The bill to revise the swords and firearms control act calls for limiting the possession of crossbows for use for purposes such as shooting sports and veterinary anesthesia.

Violators will be given a prison term or a fine. Those who already own a crossbow will also be subjected to the revised act.

The government will submit the bill to the ongoing session of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The revised law will define a crossbow as a bow that uses a locking mechanism to maintain a draw of the string and can harm human lives by releasing an arrow.

