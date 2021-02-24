U.S. Demands End to China's Activities near Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government demands China stop intruding into Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, a Defense Department spokesman said Tuesday.

"We support Japan obviously in that sovereignty," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters. "We would urge the Chinese to avoid actions, using their coast guard vessels, that could lead to miscalculation and potential physical, if not--and material harm."

On Sunday, two Haijing ships of the Chinese coast guard approached a Japanese fishing boat in waters around the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands, which are claimed by Beijing.

The Japanese and U.S. governments have expressed concerns over China's new law, enforced earlier this month, to allow the Chinese coast guard to use force against foreign organizations or individuals for what Beijing views as a violation of sovereignty or jurisdiction.

