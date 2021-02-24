Japan Govt Public Relations Official to Return Pay over Dinner

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Makiko Yamada, Japanese cabinet public relations secretary, will voluntarily return 60 pct of her monthly salary for being dined by executives of a broadcasting company, including Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's eldest son, the government said Wednesday.

Yamada was treated to dinner by the Tohokushinsha Film Corp. <2329> executives in November 2019, with a total cost of some 74,000 yen, when she worked for the communications ministry, which oversees the broadcasting industry.

She assumed the current post in September last year after leaving the ministry.

Yamada "takes seriously the situation in which public suspicion was raised and feels keen responsibility," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

Kato said Yamada expressed her intention to pay back the cost of the dinner to Tohokushinsha.

