Japan Records 921 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Japan came to 921 on Wednesday, below 1,000 for the first time in two days, while 69 new deaths were reported among infected people across the country.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms decreased by four from the previous day to 487.

In Tokyo, 213 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus. The Japanese capital's daily tally of new cases stayed below 300 for the fourth straight day and below 500 for the 18th day.

Of the newly infected people, 38 are in their 40s, 32 in their 50s, 28 in their 20s, 25 in their 30s and 22 in their 80s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 60.

The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria fell by eight to 69.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]