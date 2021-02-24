Tokyo Logs 213 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Tokyo came to 213 on Wednesday, standing below 300 for the fourth consecutive day, the metropolitan government said.

The figure was under 500 for 18 straight days. Of Wednesday's total, 38 people are in their 40s, 32 in their 50s, 28 in their 20s and 25 in their 30s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 60, including 22 in their 80s.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo government's criteria fell by eight from Tuesday to 69.

