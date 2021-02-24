Top Officials for Tokyo Games May Meet Next Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--A meeting of top officials for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be held as early as next week, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Wednesday.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons will also join the meeting, which was initially to be held on Feb. 17 attended by Koike, Yoshiro Mori, former president of the Tokyo Games organizing committee, Seiko Hashimoto, then Japanese minister in charge of the events, and International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach.

But the schedule was postponed after Mori resigned from his position over sexist remarks he made about women.

It will be the first top-level meeting since Hashimoto took over as chief of the organizing committee.

Tamayo Marukawa, the successor to Hashimoto in the government post, will also attend the meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]