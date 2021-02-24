Top Court Finds Free Land Provision to Naha Temple Unconstitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Supreme Court's Grand Bench ruled Wednesday that it was unconstitutional for the city government of Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, to provide a site in a city-managed park free of charge to a group for a Confucian temple.

At dispute in the case was whether the free provision violated the principle of separation of politics and religion under the Constitution.

The top court recognized a violation of the constitutional principle for the third time, after its 1997 ruling on a lawsuit over the Ehime prefectural government's payment for ritual offerings to Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine and the 2010 decision on a lawsuit over a free land lease to Sorachibuto shrine in Hokkaido.

The Confucian temple in Naha was built within Matsuyama Park in April 2013, based on the city government's approval in 2011.

With the temple considered a cultural facility, the group was fully exempted from paying land usage fees. A woman in Naha filed the lawsuit, however, claiming that the exemption was illegal and that the city government should charge about 1.8 million yen for the use of the park site between April-July 2014.

