7 Officials to Take Pay Cuts over Scandal Linked to Suga's Son

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's communications ministry decided Wednesday to cut the pay of seven officials as penalties over an entertainment scandal involving Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's eldest son, who works for a broadcasting-related company, and others linked to the firm.

The ministry said that it will punish a total of 11 officials, including the seven, as they have violated the national public service ethics code by being wined and dined by Suga's son and other people related to Tohokushinsha Film Corp. <2329>, based in Tokyo.

Communications minister Ryota Takeda will voluntarily return his pay for three months.

Of the seven officials, Yasuhiko Taniwaki and Mabito Yoshida, both vice communications ministers for policy coordination, will have their pay cut by 20 pct for three months. Pay will be slashed by 10 pct for three months for Yoshinori Akimoto, former director-general of the ministry's Information and Communications Bureau, and by 10 pct for one month for Hironobu Yumoto, former deputy director-general at the bureau.

Officials and employees of Tohokushinsha, a satellite broadcaster, have interests in affairs related to duties of the ministry, which has authority to give approval to such businesses. The ethics code bans national public servants from being entertained by or receiving money or goods from such interested parties.

