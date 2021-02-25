INTERVIEW: IPC Chief Confident of Staging Tokyo Paralympics

Newsfrom Japan

London, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons voiced his confidence that the Tokyo Paralympics, which was pushed back by one year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held this summer as scheduled.

The question now is "how (rather) than if" the Tokyo Paralympics will be held, Parsons said in a recent interview with Jiji Press. "I don't see a possibility of cancellation at this stage, because things are going as planned," he said. The event's opening ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 24.

He said people know more about the virus than last year and that people have been learning from sport events organized in the last few months.

Vaccinations are recommended but not mandatory for athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics, which will be held from July 23. The IPC has a similar policy.

"My message is exactly that we are doing everything that we can to offer a healthy and safe environment for every single athlete, regardless of their disability or condition, so that they (the athletes) must trust us, must trust the Japanese authorities and Tokyo (Games) organizing committee that we are doing everything that we can to protect (them)," Parsons said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]