Japan to Start COVID-19 Vaccinations for Elderly on April 12

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, unveiled a plan to start COVID-19 vaccinations for elderly people in Japan on April 12, with vaccine shipments to local governments slated to begin in the week from April 5.

At a press conference later on Wednesday, regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, in charge of vaccination coordination, said the first vaccine shipments will deliver 100 boxes, each of which contains 195 vials. The total amount is "enough for around 50,000 people to have two shots each," he said.

Of the 100 boxes, four will be sent each to Tokyo, Kanagawa and Osaka, and two each to the other prefectures.

Additionally, 500 boxes, enough for 250,000 people, will be shipped in the week from April 12, and similar amounts in the following week, Kono said.

The vaccine distribution is expected to reach all municipalities in the country in the week from April 26 or later.

