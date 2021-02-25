Turkey Sentences Pilots to Jail over Ghosn' Escape

Newsfrom Japan

Istanbul, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced a former executive of a private jet company and two pilots to jail terms over their involvement in former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan to Lebanon via Turkey in late 2019.

The court in Istanbul sentenced each of the three to four years and two months in prison. This is the first time that people allegedly involved in Ghosn's escape have received a guilty ruling.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling allowing the extradition to Japan of two Americans detained in the United States for allegedly helping Ghosn flee to Lebanon.

In May last year, Turkish prosecutors indicted seven people, including the former executive and the two pilots, on suspicion of allowing Ghosn to smuggle himself out of Japan via a private jet and failing to report the smuggling.

The seven denied the charges, saying they did not know that Ghosn was on the private jet at least until after the plane's departure from Japan. Among the seven, two other pilots and two cabin crew members were found not guilty.

