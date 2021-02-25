Nanba to Become First Female Keidanren Vice Chair

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, plans to appoint Tomoko Nanba, founder and executive chairman at gaming company DeNA Co. <2432>, as one of its vice chairs, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The appointment of Nanba, 58, will take effect in June, making her the first woman to become a vice chair at the country's largest employers' group.

In 1999, Nanba founded DeNA, which owns the Yokohama DeNA BayStars professional baseball team as well as developing and offering mobile games. She is also a member of the government's panel on growth strategy.

Keidanren has a goal of raising the proportion of female board directors at Japanese companies to 30 pct or more.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]