2nd-Stage National, Public Univ. Entrance Exams Begin in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--The first round of second-stage entrance examinations for national and public universities began across Japan on Thursday.

Many schools have set up alternative test dates for applicants infected with the novel coronavirus to take the university-specific exams, while some schools have called off their second-stage exams altogether due to the epidemic.

Universities holding the exams took infection prevention measures such as urging test-takers to wear face masks, setting up exam rooms for those feeling unwell and placing panels between applicants.

Some schools are instructing applicants to cover their noses with face masks, after an issue over not doing so arose in the first-round unified university entrance exam last month.

According to the education ministry, the national universities not holding second-stage exams due to the coronavirus crisis are Yokohama National University, Utsunomiya University and the Faculty of Arts and Faculty of Economics and Law at Shinshu University. The public universities not holding second-stage exams are Saitama Prefectural University and Sanyo-Onoda City University.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]