Decision on Foreign Olympic Spectators to Come by May: Bach

Newsfrom Japan

London, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--The International Olympic Committee is expected to make a decision in April or early May on whether to allow foreign spectators for this summer's coronavirus-postponed Tokyo Games, IOC President Thomas Bach Wednesday.

"I would say, maybe April, early May, we would have to take this decision," Batch said at an online press conference held after an IOC Executive Board meeting, while noting that the decision depends on technical factors.

IOC Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi said at the same press conference that "the end of April would be the right time" for the decision.

The organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics has said that it will make a decision by spring on its policy regarding the limit on audience size and what to do with foreign spectators amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Once the vaccination campaign in Japan is showing results, and infection rates are going even further down," Japanese people can be "more optimistic" about their future and the Tokyo Games, Bach said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]