COVID-19 Safety Steps Set for Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--The organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics unveiled on Thursday measures against the new coronavirus that will be implemented for the planned torch relay nationwide.

According to the COVID-19 countermeasure guidelines, the torch relay on public roads will be suspended as needed if a state of emergency over the coronavirus is declared in areas where the torch will be carried, or stay-home requests are made in these areas.

In such a case, only a torch-lighting ceremony will be held, without spectators, the guidelines said. The relay may also be halted if large crowds form along the relay route.

The torch relay will start from the J-Village national soccer training center in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on March 25.

It will visit all of Japan's 47 prefectures through July 23, when the opening ceremony for the Olympic Games will take place at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo. Some 10,000 people will join the relay as torchbearers.

