Japan Police Find 58 Road Rage Cases since Law Revision

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--A total of 58 cases of road rage were found nationwide in the six months since the revised road traffic law making such acts punishable was enforced in June last year, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The incidents, which included those involving people on bicycles, were committed by 57 people. There were also seven traffic accidents caused by road rage acts during the same period, with all people involved suffering light injuries.

Coming unusually close to the victims from behind was the most common form of road rage, with 13 cases, followed by suddenly braking, at 11 cases.

Driving slowly in front of the victims were seen in 10 cases, of which two were done by those on bicycles.

Five cases involved stopping on expressways.

