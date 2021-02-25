First Death Reported in Quake off Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--A man in his 50s was killed by a powerful earthquake that occurred off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Feb. 13, the first death reported from the temblor.

The man, who was living alone in the city of Fukushima, was found trapped under household goods at his home by his family on Tuesday and was later confirmed dead, Fukushima Mayor Hiroshi Kohata said Thursday.

He died from suffocation caused by compression. Based on the situation surrounding his death and other factors, the man was recognized as having died from the earthquake.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, the temblor injured a total of 185 people in 10 prefectures in the Tohoku region of northeastern Japan and the Kanto eastern region, including 100 in Fukushima Prefecture and 63 in the neighboring prefecture of Miyagi.

The 7.3-magnitude quake measured upper 6, the second-highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in some municipalities in Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. It is believed to have been an aftershock of the 9.0-magnitude March 11, 2011, earthquake, which mainly struck the Tohoku region.

