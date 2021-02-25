Japan Confirms 1,076 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 1,076 on Thursday, bouncing back above 1,000 for the first time in two days.

Across the country, 74 new deaths were reported among infected people the same day, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients decreased by 15 from the previous day to 472.

In Tokyo, 340 people were newly confirmed as positive for the coronavirus responsible for the disease. The Japanese capital's daily tally of new cases topped 300 for the first time in five days, but stayed below 500 for the 19th consecutive day.

Of the newly infected people in Tokyo, 65 were in their 40s, 62 in their 20s, 50 in their 30s, 48 in their 50s, and 74 aged 65 or over.

Under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria, the number of severely ill patients stood at 71, up two from the previous day.

