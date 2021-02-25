Shimane Gov. Demands Tighter COVID Measures If Tokyo Olympics Held

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Shimane Governor Tatsuya Maruyama on Thursday called for stepping up measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, while suggesting that he could oppose holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer if the current situation continues.

The governor of the western Japan prefecture made the request at a meeting with Hiroshi Yamamoto, state minister of health, labor and welfare, in Tokyo.

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Maruyama reiterated his view that measures taken so far to combat the pandemic have been inadequate. "Under the current circumstances, I can't agree to the holding (of the Tokyo Games)," he stressed.

The governor also reiterated that it is difficult to use the prefectural government's funds for the games' torch relay.

He claimed that it is necessary to create a "more tolerable environment for the people" before holding the Tokyo Games, adding that the national government and the Tokyo metropolitan government are supposed to be responsible for doing that.

