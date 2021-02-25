Farm Ministry Officials to Get Pay Cuts over Dinner Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese agriculture minister Kotaro Nogami announced on Thursday disciplinary measures for six senior ministry officials, including pay cuts for three, over dinners linked to a bribery scandal involving a former farm minister.

The six, together with an official who has left the agriculture ministry, were treated to one or two dinners costing up to 45,000 yen per person in 2018 and 2019 by an egg production company at the center of the scandal, according to an investigation report released by the ministry earlier in the day.

The three who will have their pay reduced by 10 pct for one month include Masaaki Edamoto, vice minister of agriculture, forestry and fisheries. Edamoto was director-general of the ministry's Agricultural Production Bureau at the time of the 2018 dinner he attended.

In connection with the scandal, Nogami will voluntarily return one month's pay as a cabinet minister.

The ministry decided that the officials in question violated the ethics code for national civil servants. The code bans central government officials from being wined and dined by interested parties.

