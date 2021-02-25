Japan’s Comic Sales Hit Record High in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Estimated sales of comic books and magazines as well as their electronic versions in Japan rose 23.0 pct from the previous year to 612.6 billion yen in 2020, hitting the highest level since such statistics were first compiled in 1978, industry data showed Thursday.

The previous annual record was 586.4 billion yen, marked in 1995.

Japan’s comic market was led by blockbuster manga series “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” and robust stay home-related demand amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the All Japan Magazine and Book Publisher’s and Editor’s Association and the Research Institute for Publications, both based in Tokyo.

Estimated sales of comic books and magazines increased 13.4 pct to 270.6 billion yen, and those of digital comics soared 31.9 pct to 342 billion yen.

Demon Slayer’s popularity had a favorable effect on comic book sales as a whole, with sales of comic books other than the megahit manga series posting year-on-year growth.

