Some 60 Pct in Japan Exercise At Least Once Per Week: Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Around 60 pct of people in Japan said that they exercise at least once a week, a survey by the Japan Sports Agency has shown.

According to the survey on how often adults exercised in fiscal 2020, released Thursday, the proportion of respondents who exercised or played sports at least once a week rose 6.3 percentage points from the previous year to 59.9 pct, the highest figure since the survey began in 1979.

The increase came in response to a rise in the number of people who incorporated walking outside, workouts and other forms of exercise into their daily lives, with many feeling that they lacked exercise amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The survey was conducted online in November 2020. It received responses from around 20,000 people.

The proportion of men who said that they exercised at least once per week came to 61.8 pct, up from the previous year's 55.8 pct, while the figure for women stood at 58.3 pct, up from 51.0 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]