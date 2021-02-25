Tokyo's Population Falls Year-on-Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's estimated population fell by 662 from a year before to 13,952,915 as of Feb. 1, marking its first year-on-year decline in about 25 years, the metropolitan government said Thursday.

The decrease was apparently because the Japanese capital continued to see a net population outflow in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On a month-to-month comparison, Tokyo's estimated population has already been on the decline since peaking at over 14 million as of May 1 last year.

People who moved out of Tokyo outnumbered those who moved in by 1,490 in January, the seventh consecutive month of net population outflow, the internal affairs ministry said.

The number of people who moved out of Tokyo rose 5.7 pct to 25,483, while that of those who moved in fell 12.4 pct to 23,993.

