Unlike Old Media, Internet Sees Ad Spending Growth in Japan 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Expenditures on internet advertisements in Japan grew 5.9 pct from the previous year to 2,229 billion yen in 2020, while total expenditures on television, newspaper, magazine and radio ads slumped 13.6 pct to 2,253.6 billion yen, according to a survey report released by major ad agency Dentsu Inc. on Thursday.

In ad expenditures, the internet came to nearly match the group of four traditional media platforms, only a year after it overtook television in 2019.

Demand for internet ads was propelled by a rise in the use of online shopping and online events as people stayed at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Internet ad spending is "increasing at an accelerating pace on the stay-at-home effects," a Dentsu official said.

Meanwhile, the traditional media group was hit by a fall in ad placements as businesses were affected by the pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]