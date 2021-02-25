Forest Fire Spreading for 5th Day in Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Ashikaga, Tochigi Pref., Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--A forest fire continued to spread for the fifth day on Thursday in Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan.

Self-Defense Forces personnel and firefighters worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire. But the blaze will not likely be put out anytime soon.

According to the Tochigi prefectural and Ashikaga city governments, the fire started around 3:30 p.m. Sunday (6:30 a.m. GMT) near the top of Mount Ryogai some 3 kilometers northwest of Ashikaga Station of East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East.

The Ashikaga government believes that the fire originated at a rest stop for hikers, estimating that about 100 hectares of land had been burned as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Some areas had water outages as firefighting continued. No one has been hurt, and no houses damaged.

