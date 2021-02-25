Japan, China, Taiwan, Others Agree to Lower Cap on Saury Catches

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan, China, Taiwan and five others agreed Thursday to set a cap on saury catches in 2021 at 333,750 tons, about 40 pct lower than in the previous year.

The agreement came at an annual meeting of the North Pacific Fisheries Commission, according to Japan’s Fisheries Agency.

At the meeting, held online from Tuesday, Japan proposed a lower cap on saury catches, in light of recent poor catches of the fish. China, which had been cautious about a stricter restriction, accepted the Japanese proposal, apparently feeling the urgent need to strengthen fish stock management.

Japan’s saury catches in 2020 declined about 30 pct from the previous year to hit a record low of some 30,000 tons, according to a domestic industry group.

Some industry sources believe that poor saury catches are due to overfishing by China and Taiwan in the high seas, as well as higher seawater temperatures.

