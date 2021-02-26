Spirited Away to Become Stage Play for First Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki's animated film "Spirited Away" will become a stage play for the first time next year, movie studio Toho Co. <9602> said Thursday.

The stage production of the 2003 Oscar-winning film will have its world premiere at Tokyo's Imperial Theater in February 2022. It will later be staged in Osaka, Fukuoka, Sapporo and Nagoya.

Chihiro, a key character in the film who finds herself lost in the world of gods, will be played in different performances by Japanese actresses Kanna Hashimoto, 22, and Mone Kamishiraishi, 23.

"I want to play a real-life Chihiro so that we can take pride in performing the world premiere," Hashimoto said. "With my respect, I will perform an honest and brave girl," Kamishiraishi said.

The stage adaption will be written and directed by John Caird, honorary associate director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, who is a big fan of Miyazaki's works.

