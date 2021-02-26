Japan to Decide to Lift Coronavirus Emergency in 6 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is set to decide Friday afternoon on the early lifting of its coronavirus state of emergency in six prefectures, while keeping the emergency in place in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The state of emergency is expected to be removed for the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, the central prefectures of Aichi and Gifu and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka at the end of this month, instead of March 7 as currently planned.

Restrictions on large-scale events will be eased in stages after the state of emergency is lifted in the six prefectures. The event audience size will be limited to 10,000 people or 50 pct of venue capacity for the first month or so after the lifting. The maximum audience size for events in areas under the state of emergency currently stands at 5,000 people.

Meanwhile, the government will continue to bar new entries from the rest of the world.

The government heard opinions from an advisory committee of experts on early afternoon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]