Japan Gives Commendation to Canada-Based Charity for Amity

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Consul-General in Toronto Takuya Sasayama awarded on Thursday the consul-general's commendation to Canada-based charity Tiger Jeet Singh Foundation for contributing to amity with Japan, including support to children affected by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The foundation, operated by Tiger Jeet Singh, an Indian-born professional wrestler well known in Japan, and his son, Tiger Ali Singh, provides financial support to help public schools in Canada tackle mental health and other issues.

After Japan was hit by the March 2011 disaster, the foundation launched a campaign to collect donations in cooperation with an education board in Canada and raised some 20,000 Canadian dollars for children affected by the disaster.

At an online commendation ceremony, the father and the son announced that the foundation will donate another 20,000 Canadian dollars to children in the disaster-hit areas.

Tiger Jeet Singh, currently a resident in Canada, first came to Japan in 1973 and became very popular as a heel wrestler, fighting with Japanese wrestlers such as Antonio Inoki.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]