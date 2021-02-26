Japan Govt Adopts Bill on GPS Stalking Regulations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday adopted a bill designed to regulate under law the use of GPS monitoring devices for stalking.

The bill to revise the stalking regulation law is also aimed at regulating activities to collect location information from targets by new means that become available through technological development.

The government plans to submit the bill, which was adopted at a cabinet meeting, to the ongoing session of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The bill calls for regulating the installation of GPS monitoring devices without consent from targets and the collection of location information through such items as smartphone apps that belong to targets without permission.

The bill uses the expression "equipment that records and sends location information" when referring to GPS device so that the use of future technologies to collect such information for stalking can be regulated without a law revision.

