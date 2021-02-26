Japan Govt Adopts NHK Surcharge for Viewer Fee Delinquents
Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted on Friday a revision to the broadcast law enabling public broadcaster NHK to collect a surcharge from households with television sets that are not paying viewer fees.
The law revision, adopted at a cabinet meeting, also calls for the creation of a system to accumulate reserve funds so that NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., can reduce viewer fees.
"(The system) will lead to a drastic reduction in viewer fees of more that 10 pct per month," communications minister Ryota Takeda said at a press conference following the cabinet meeting.
NHK would be authorized to levy a surcharge, including uncollected viewer fees, from households that have not signed viewership contracts with the broadcaster without a valid reason despite owning TVs.
The amount of the surcharge will be decided after the law revision is enacted.
