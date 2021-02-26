Japan Govt Adopts Bill on New Paternity Leave System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted at a cabinet meeting Friday a bill to introduce a special parental leave system as early as October 2022 to allow men to take child care leave soon after their wives give birth.

The bill to revise related laws, including the child care and family care leave law, is aimed at promoting participation by men in child rearing and supporting the continued employment of women.

The government plans to submit the bill to the ongoing parliamentary session.

Under the new system, fathers will be allowed to take parental leave for up to four weeks within eight weeks of their partners give birth. They can take such leave in two batches.

During the leave, fathers will receive employment insurance benefits equivalent to 67 pct of their pre-leave wages.

