Japan Newly Confirms 1,056 Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan newly confirmed 1,056 people with the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 disease on Friday, while 80 new deaths were reported among infected people.

The number of severely ill people with the coronavirus dropped by 15 from the previous day to 457.

In Tokyo, 270 people were found positive for the coronavirus, down 83 from a week earlier. The Japanese capital's daily coronavirus tally stood below 500 for the 20th successive day.

The number of severely ill people in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's criteria decreased by one from the previous day to 70.

Three prefectures surrounding Tokyo--Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama--respectively recorded 117 new coronavirus cases, down 12 from a week before, 113 new cases, down 33, and 101 new cases, down 40.

