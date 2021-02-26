Tokyo Newly Confirms 270 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 270 coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital on Friday.

Tokyo's daily coronavirus tally stood below 500 for the 20th successive day.

Of the new cases, 65 were detected among people in their 20s, 46 among those in their 30s, 36 among those in their 40s and 60 among those aged 65 or over.

Under the metropolitan government's criteria, the number of severely ill people with the coronavirus decreased by one from the previous day to 70.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]