Japan Mulling Suspension of New ODA Programs for Myanmar

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has started to consider suspending new official development assistance programs for Myanmar, depending on further developments following the military coup there, officials said Friday.

"We want to decide what to do while watching the situation," Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a news conference. "We'll start by considering how to move Myanmar."

Tensions in the Southeast Asian country remain high and may increase even further, Motegi said, adding that the situation is "unlikely to change suddenly in a day or a week."

The government is urging Myanmar to restore democratic rule through the Japanese embassy's channels with Myanmarese military executives.

According to Foreign Ministry officials, Japan spent a total of 189.3 billion yen on ODA programs for Myanmar in fiscal 2019, which ended in March 2020.

