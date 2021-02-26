Japanese Journalist Briefly Detained in Myanmar

Newsfrom Japan

Bangkok, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese journalist was temporarily detained by security authorities in Myanmar on Friday while covering protests against the military coup.

Yuki Kitazumi, a freelance journalist living in Yangon, was covering demonstrations in Myanmar’s largest city when he was taken into custody on Friday morning. He was released unharmed in the afternoon.

Speaking to reporters after being released from the police station where he was held, Kitazumi thanked those who worked to free him.

Kitazumi said that authorities explained that they were not aware that he was a journalist but that he does not believe in the explanation because he had a press helmet.

On Friday, people continued to take to the streets throughout the country.

