Gaps Found over Life Satisfaction among Municipalities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government survey conducted last year has found gaps over life satisfaction between residents of large municipalities and those of smaller ones in the country.

According to the survey, conducted by the Cabinet Office, 86.1 pct of people living in municipalities with a population of at least 200,000 are “satisfied” or “somewhat satisfied” with their lives in their respective communities. The proportion stood at 77.9 pct among residents of smaller municipalities.

While many of the respondents in the former group of municipalities cited factors related to convenience as the reasons for their life satisfaction, a large share of the respondents in the latter group pointed to the availability of interaction with people around them, according to the survey, the first of its kind by the government agency.

Among residents of municipalities with a population of 200,000 or more who are satisfied or somewhat satisfied with their lives, 62.5 pct said that daily shopping is easy, and 30.2 pct said that there are many medical institutions. The proportion of those who cited convenient public transportation stood at 44.5 pct, far higher than 19.7 pct among residents of municipalities with a population of less than 200,000.

Among people living in the smaller municipalities, 47.0 pct said that family members are living with them or near their places, and 33.4 pct said that relatives or friends are living in their neighborhood. The share of those who pointed to the bonds with people in their respective communities came to 31.6 pct, compared with 19.3 pct among residents of the larger municipalities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]