G-20 Agrees on Fair Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccines

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers and central bank leaders of the Group of 20 economies have agreed to ensure fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said Friday.

"It's necessary to ensure that (the vaccines) are distributed also to low-income countries," Aso told reporters in Tokyo. "On that, we've reached an agreement."

Aso spoke after a video conference of the G-20 officials that took place Friday night Japan time. The G-20 economies also include the United States, European nations and emerging economies such as China.

On Feb. 19, leaders of the Group of Seven major powers confirmed in an online summit their cooperation over the distribution of coronavirus vaccines.

The framework of international cooperation over the vaccines will be expanded further following the G-20 agreement.

