Hotel Guests in Japan Nearly Halved in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--The total number of nights that guests stayed at hotels and "ryokan" Japanese-style inns in Japan in 2020 dived 48.9 pct from the previous year to 304.8 million, preliminary data showed Friday.

Voluntary restrictions on travel and tougher border controls amid the novel coronavirus pandemic caused the slump.

Japanese travelers accounted for 286.77 million, down 40.3 pct, and foreign travelers 18.03 million, down 84.4 pct, according to the data, released by the Japan Tourism Agency.

Both numbers sank to the lowest levels since the current survey method was adopted in 2010.

Among the country's 47 prefectures, Osaka in western Japan saw the biggest drop of 63.9 pct, followed by 62.3 pct for Tokyo and 61.1 pct for the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa.

