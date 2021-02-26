Areas Exiting Emergency to Ask Eateries to Close by 9 P.M.

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Six prefectures including Osaka will continue to ask restaurants to close early even after their exit from Japan's second coronavirus state of emergency at the end of February on Sunday.

The six plan to ask eating and drinking establishments to close by 9 p.m., one hour later than under the emergency. Businesses will be paid 40,000 yen every day for their cooperation.

The six also includes Kyoto and Hyogo in western Japan, both Osaka's neighbors, the central Japan prefectures of Aichi and Gifu, and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka. Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures will remain under the emergency until March 7 as scheduled.

The governors of the six prefectures are wary of another spike in coronavirus cases after the removal of the state of emergency.

Osaka will maintain its request for shortened business hours for restaurants and other establishments in its namesake capital. The request will be lifted elsewhere in the prefecture at the start of March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]