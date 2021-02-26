Russia Starts Military Drills on Disputed Isles

Newsfrom Japan

Moscow, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Russia's Eastern Military District said Friday that it has started military drills involving over 1,000 troops on the Kuril Islands, including isles at the center of the country's territorial dispute with Japan.

Key military facilities of the Kuril Islands are located on Etorofu and Kunashiri, two of the four Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido. The drills are expected to be held mainly on the two islands.

Some 300 military vehicles and helicopters are set to participate in the drills. Participants are seen practicing operations to prevent enemy landing, attack targets with drones and deal with jamming.

Troops reportedly marched on Etorofu and Kunashiri.

Russia is increasing military facilities on the disputed northwestern Pacific islands.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]