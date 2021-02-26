Coronavirus-Linked Biz Failures Hit Record High in Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Business failures resulting from the novel coronavirus crisis in February in Japan numbered 126 as of Friday, marking a monthly record high, Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. said.

The previous record was 113 reported in October last year, according to the credit research company, which started its survey on such failures in February last year.

The total number of coronavirus-linked bankruptcies reached 1,108 so far.

The monthly figure, which recently stood around 100, increased in February after the country's second COVID-19 state of emergency was enforced in Tokyo and some other areas in January.

The emergency declaration has hit restaurants, bars and hotels particularly hard.

