5-Way Top-Level Talks over Tokyo Games Eyed on Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Planned five-way top-level talks over the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer are being arranged for Wednesday, it has been learned.

The five officials are expected to discuss whether to set a cap on the number of spectators amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and how to handle visitors from abroad, as well as when decisions on the matters should be made, informed sources said.

The talks will bring together Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, Seiko Hashimoto, new president of the Tokyo Games organizing committee, Tamayo Marukawa, Japanese minister for the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons.

The Olympics and Paralympics were postponed for one year from 2020 due to the spread of the coronavirus around the world.

Bach said in a recent online press conference that a decision on whether the events would accept spectators from abroad will have to be made in April or early May. IOC Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi told the same press conference that the end of April would be the right time for the decision.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]