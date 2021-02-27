8 Pct of Consumers Hesitate to Buy Food Items from Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Some 8.1 pct of consumers in Japan still hesitate to buy food products from Fukushima Prefecture almost 10 years after the March 2011 nuclear accident, a survey by the Consumer Affairs Agency has shown.

Although the figure is the lowest since the survey started in February 2013, the finding is “very regrettable,” Shinji Inoue, minister for consumer affairs and food safety, said after the survey was released Friday. “Safety has been secured” for produce from Fukushima, he added.

The latest survey, the 14th of its kind, was carried out online on Jan. 15-19, with answers received from 5,176 people in their 20s to 60s mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The share of respondents who hesitate to buy food products from Fukushima has been on the decline since hitting 19.6 pct in the August 2014 survey, and fell below 10 pct for the first time in the latest survey.

Fukushima, northeastern Japan, is home to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 plant, the site of the triple meltdown accident triggered by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

